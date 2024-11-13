Chennai is expected to experience heavy rainfall on November 13, prompting the IMD to issue an alert for the city and eleven surrounding districts. As a precaution, Tuesday has been declared a school holiday in Chennai.

Chennai rains today: The Tamil Nadu capital is set to embrace heavy rainfall on Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the city and eleven more districts.

According to the weather forecasting agency, a heavy downpour is expected in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Madurai, on Wednesday, November 13. Apart from heavy rainfall, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning today.

Chennai rains school holiday In the wake of the IMD alert, the administration declared Tuesday a school holiday in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. So far there has been no official announcement about school holiday on Wednesday, November 13.

IMD weather update The India Meteorological Department has issued alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Chennai weather today Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely expected in a few parts of Chennai on Wednesday along with episodes of thunderstorm and lightning in some areas, according to Regional Meteorological Centre's latest weather bulletin.

Chennai's maximum temperature is likely to remain around 30 degree Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 24-25°C. Several stations located in Chennai districts received a 8-10 cm rainfall on Tuesday, according to RMC. The maximum rainfall was received in Zone 14 Perungudi, Zone 12 Alandhur , Meenambakkam AWS , Zone 13 Adyar , Chennai, Alandur , YMCA Nandnam, etc.