Chennai rains today: Tamil Nadu districts to witness heavy downpours, is it a school holiday today?

Heavy rainfall alerts have been issued by the IMD for Tamil Nadu districts today, November 15. Chennai is likely to see moderate rain, with schools remaining operational. However, closures for Guru Nanak Jayanti may occur. Temperatures are expected to range from 25-33°C.

Livemint
Published15 Nov 2024, 07:31 AM IST
Chennai rains: Are schools open today in the city despite rainfall alert?
Chennai rains: Are schools open today in the city despite rainfall alert?

arlierChennai rains today: The India Meteorological Department has issued alert of heavy rainfall in several Tamil Nadu districts for today, Friday, November 15. The state has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days due to an active weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

Chennai is likely to witness moderate rainfall today, Friday. The state capital declared a school holiday on Monday due to an IMD alert. However, schools will remain functional on Friday as the city is not a part of the list of Tamil Nadu districts under IMD alert. However, a few schools will remain closed on Friday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Also Read | Chennai Weather: School holiday today in Tamil Nadu districts amid heavy rain

Chennai weather today

According to Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, the city is likely to witness moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning in some areas. Moderate to heavy rains are expected in a few parts of Chennai today. The city's maximum temperature is likely to remain around 32-33 degree Celsius. Whereas, minimum temperature is likely to remain around 25-26 degree Celsius.

Tamil Nadu weather update

There has been a gradual decline in the number of Tamil Nadu districts kept on alert on Friday due to a reduction in impact of the active weather system over the Bay of Bengal. According to latest IMD's weather update, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai & Cuddalore districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area.

Rainfall occurred at a few places over Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry & Karaikal area on Thursday. No heavy rainfall was recorded in Chennai on Thursday. However, rainfall above 60 mm was witnessed in Vedaranyam, Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli, Nagapattinam, according to tnsmart. As per IMD, Chennai has received nearly 13.6 mm rainfall on Thursday.

Earlier in the week Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had expressed preparedness of the state in dealing with any kind of adverse situation due to heavy rainfall.

“Based on the study of the impact of rains in October, we have increased the number of motor pumps and volunteers. We have 1194 motor pumps,152 super sucker machines. Placement of motors and machines has been increased by 21 per cent compared to October. The Tamil Nadu government is fully prepared for the rains,” HT quoted Udhayanidhi Stalin as saying earlier.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 07:31 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaChennai rains today: Tamil Nadu districts to witness heavy downpours, is it a school holiday today?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.000.00
      Chennai
      76,861.000.00
      Delhi
      77,013.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.