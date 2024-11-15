Chennai rains today: Tamil Nadu districts to witness heavy downpours, is it a school holiday today?

arlierChennai rains today: The India Meteorological Department has issued alert of heavy rainfall in several Tamil Nadu districts for today, Friday, November 15. The state has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days due to an active weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

Chennai is likely to witness moderate rainfall today, Friday. The state capital declared a school holiday on Monday due to an IMD alert. However, schools will remain functional on Friday as the city is not a part of the list of Tamil Nadu districts under IMD alert. However, a few schools will remain closed on Friday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Also Read | Chennai Weather: School holiday today in Tamil Nadu districts amid heavy rain

Chennai weather today According to Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, the city is likely to witness moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning in some areas. Moderate to heavy rains are expected in a few parts of Chennai today. The city's maximum temperature is likely to remain around 32-33 degree Celsius. Whereas, minimum temperature is likely to remain around 25-26 degree Celsius.

Tamil Nadu weather update There has been a gradual decline in the number of Tamil Nadu districts kept on alert on Friday due to a reduction in impact of the active weather system over the Bay of Bengal. According to latest IMD's weather update, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai & Cuddalore districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area.

Rainfall occurred at a few places over Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry & Karaikal area on Thursday. No heavy rainfall was recorded in Chennai on Thursday. However, rainfall above 60 mm was witnessed in Vedaranyam, Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli, Nagapattinam, according to tnsmart. As per IMD, Chennai has received nearly 13.6 mm rainfall on Thursday.

Earlier in the week Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had expressed preparedness of the state in dealing with any kind of adverse situation due to heavy rainfall.