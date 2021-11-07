Chennai and its suburban areas received heavy rains overnight leading to all-around water-logging and traffic snarls on Sunday.

Following this, authorities sounded a preliminary flood alert as three city reservoirs were opened in a phased manner to release surplus water.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected several inundated areas, including Perambur Barracks road, Otteri bridge, and Padi, with top officials. He also directed authorities to take swift action to drain floodwater.

The CM, along with cabinet colleagues, also distributed flood assistance, including rice, milk and blankets to people housed in a temporary shelter.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that Chennai and the suburbs have received rainfall between 10 cm and 23 cm. The Kamarajar Salai point (DGP Office on the Marina beachfront) near the Tamil Nadu Secretariat recorded the highest of 23 cm rains and suburban Ennore in north Chennai saw 10 cm rainfall.

Some of the suburban locations, including areas covered in the nearby Tiruvallur district received between 3 cm (Poondi and RK Pet) and 9 cm (Cholavaram) rains.

Due to this, most parts of the city and suburbs witnessed waterlogging. Parts of several neighbourhoods in Saidapet, Velachery, Adambakkam, Madipakkam and West Mambalam experienced inundation up to about two to three feet.

Several subways were filled with rainwater up to several feet. Rainwater also entered several houses in such areas prompting residents to move out to safer locations.

The electricity supply was disconnected to such areas as a precautionary measure.

In view of an increase in showers in catchment areas, surplus water was released from Poondi reservoir, which was raised in a phased manner up to 3,376 cusecs.

Similarly, Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs, two other important sources of drinking water to the Chennai city were opened to let out surplus rain water, water resources authorities said.

They added that the initial release from both the facilities was to the tune of about 500 cusecs.

Four teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed to assist in rescue operations in case of emergency. One team each in Chengalpet and Tiruvallur and two teams at Madurai are stationed for rescue operations.

IMD prediction in Tamil Nadu

The IMD has given a 'red' category warning, indicating heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Sunday. The weather department has also predicted 'moderate' showers in the city till 11 November.

It said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the Southeast Bay of Bengal off Sumatra Coast. A low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 9 November.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal on 9 and 10 November and over the southwest Bay of Bengal and Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast around 10 to 12 November.

North coastal Tamil Nadu is expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall.

The coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.