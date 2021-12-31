Chennai rain update: Heavy downpour for next 3 days, red alert issued

Chennai on Thursday witnessed one of the intense rainfall in recent years which led to the, inundation of roads and subways and three persons were killed in rain-related incidents. Metro services were extended till 12 am so that the residents stuck in the downpour can reach their respective destinations.

"A red alert has been issued for 4 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chinglepet in view of heavy rainfall. Three people have died due to electrocution today," said State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran.

Meanwhile the India Meteorological Department has predicted that Chennai and parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh will continue to witness very heavy rainfall activity for the next three days.

The IMD said, “Rainfall recorded from 0830-1945 IST on 30 December (in mm). Chennai (MRC Nagar) - 198 Nungambakkam – 160 and Isolated Heavy Rainfall over coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 31 December, 2021 and 01 January, 2022 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 01 January, 2022."

View Full Image Commuters travel on the road as the city witnesses heavy rains, in Chennai (ANI)

"Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Villupuram, Cuddalore and Delta districts, Puducherry and Karaikal. Light rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Interior Tamil Nadu districts."

Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall during the north east monsoon (October-December) monsoon and according to the weather office, presence of 'convective cells,' led to rainfall. A weather forecast by the IMD (issued 12.30 hours on December 30) had said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday night visited the Flood Control Room of Greater Chennai Corporation to review the rain, relief, and rescue works in various parts of the city.

The Chief Minister's visit came after heavy rainfall caused a traffic jam at Chennai's Mount Road.

*With inputs from agencies

