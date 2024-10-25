Chennai School Gas Leak: 30 students hospitalised after suspected gas leak; 3 children critical

An incident of suspected gas leak created a sudden panic situation among the students in a Chennai based school in Thiruvottiyur area, reported News18 on Friday.

Following the incident, students have been evacuated from the premises of the school and 30 girls were hospitalised, out of which 3 are in critical condition.

According to news agency PTI, few of the students developed nausea and some vomited in the classrooms, however, none developed serious symptoms.

Soon after the incident, fire department officials were called and they quickly conducted rescue operations at the scene.

According to the initial probe, the students' discomfort may have been caused by a chemical leak from the private school's laboratory. A few reports state that the fumes from a nearby chemical factory may have created unease in breathing among the students. The authorities are probing the source of the gas leak in the meantime.