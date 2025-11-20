Chennai rains: Will schools remain shut today? IMD warns of rainfall across Tamil Nadu

There seems to be no relief for Tamil Nadu and the capital, Chennai — which has been experiencing rainfall over the past few days — as the India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. A yellow warning has been issued due to the rain. The IMD has cautioned about slippery roads, waterlogging, and potential traffic disruptions.

Rain is likely at isolated places over the districts of Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvallur, and Viluppuram in Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and the Karaikal area.

Light rain is also expected in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Coimbatore, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu.

The forecast further suggests that the weather may turn inclement by the weekend.

Are schools in Chennai closed? Authorities have not yet confirmed whether schools will remain closed today. Parents and students are advised to remain in contact with their respective schools for updates.

What’s the weather forecast till the weekend? Rainy conditions are expected to persist across Tamil Nadu through the weekend. According to the IMD, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts on Thursday.

By Friday, cloud cover is set to increase, and “heavy rain could occur at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu and Nagapattinam districts and the Puducherry and Karaikal areas”, the IMD said.

IMD has placed Chennai under yellow alert.

Which districts may see heavy rainfall this weekend? On Saturday and Sunday, several districts — including Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Tirunelveli — are likely to experience heavy rainfall. The Puducherry and Karaikal areas are also expected to receive significant rain.

Is a new weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal? A cyclonic circulation remains active over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and its adjoining regions, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. According to the IMD, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) is expected to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22.

