In the wake of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, educational institutions will remain closed in Chennai, Puducherry, and other districts on November 15.

Heavy rains lashed the coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu, and authorities in many districts declared a holiday for schools on Tuesday owing to the incessant showers The sky over Chennai is likely to open up during the first heavy spell of the North-East Monsoon in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 14.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and over the South Andaman Sea, the IMD added. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal around November 16.

The continuous rain that battered the districts forced authorities to declare a holiday for schools in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Cuddalore districts.

