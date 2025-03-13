Four members of a family including two teenage sons were found dead in their residence in Chennai on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

The bodies of the doctor-advocate couple and their two sons were found in two separate rooms, police said and added that they could have ended their lives by hanging due to financial burden.

Debt kills again The report added that the incident came to light when the doctor's driver alerted the police. Cops found the doctor Dr Balamurugan, 52, a sonologist, and his wife Sumathy, 47, in one room and their two teenage sons in another room of the residence in Anna Nagar.

A TOI report said that the driver got suspicious when no one responded and alerted the neighbours first, who peeped through the window and saw the family dead. They alerted the police who opened the door and found their bodies hanging.

The bodies were sent to the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital for an autopsy and a case has been registered, the report added.

Police said Sumathy was practicing law in the city court and the couple's two sons Dasvanth, 17, and Lingesh, 15, were studying in class 12th and 10th respectively.

The Thirumangalam police who have registered a case suspect it to be suicide reportedly due to mounting debts. Further investigation is on.