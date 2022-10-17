Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Chennai shop-owner gifts cars, bikes to employees on Diwali

1 min read . 08:47 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Challani Jewellery Mart owner Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi handed his employees cars and bikes as Diwali gifts.

A jewellery shop-owner in Chennai has given cars and bikes to his employees as Diwali gifts. It took the owner 1.2 crore to buy cars for eight people and bikes for 18.

Some of the employees were startled when Challani Jewellery Mart owner Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi handed them unique Diwali presents, while others sobbed with joy. Speaking to ANI, Jayanthi Lal stated that his team had supported him through all of his highs and lows and was like a second family to him.

"This is to encourage their work and add something special to their lives. They have worked with me in all ups and downs in my business and helped me earn profits," he said.

"They are not just staff, but my family. So, I wanted to treat them like my family members by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts," he added.

The jewellery store, in an Instagram post, said, “CHALLANI - an emotion to all who have been associated with it and what do we owe to@the beautiful souls out there who have chisels and curated the organisation and it’s employees to what it is today (sic)."

“We have a Special DNA running inside our organisation and that is uncontainable Love, be it towards or customers or our employees we ensure they are just lived unconditionally……. To us for helping be us, thanks to them (sic)," it further wrote.

(With ANI inputs)

