Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Chennai: Students permitted to travel in suburban trains from tomorrow
Southern Railway has asked students to strictly follow rules and regulations related to Covid-19, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Chennai: Students permitted to travel in suburban trains from tomorrow

1 min read . 08:39 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • 'Students will now be able to conveniently travel along with the Chennai Suburban Rail Network from 15th February 2021,' Ministry of Railways said in a tweet
  • Southern Railway has asked students to strictly follow rules and regulations related to Covid-19

Students have been permitted to travel in Chennai suburban trains from February 15, Ministry of Railways said. The Southern Railway has also issued guidelines in this regard.

Students have been permitted to travel in Chennai suburban trains from February 15, Ministry of Railways said. The Southern Railway has also issued guidelines in this regard.

"Indian Railways permit Students to conveniently travel along with the Chennai Suburban Rail Network from 15th February 2021. Students are requested to adhere to all standard Covid-19 safety protocols. Railways strive to deliver safe & convenient travel to all passengers," Ministry of Railways said in a tweet.

"Indian Railways permit Students to conveniently travel along with the Chennai Suburban Rail Network from 15th February 2021. Students are requested to adhere to all standard Covid-19 safety protocols. Railways strive to deliver safe & convenient travel to all passengers," Ministry of Railways said in a tweet.

“Students will now be able to conveniently travel along with the Chennai Suburban Rail Network from 15th February 2021. Students are requested to adhere to all standard Covid-19 safety protocols," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Students, both male and female, will be allowed to travel in trains throughout the day, including peak hours in Chennai suburban trains.

Students will have to carry valid photo Identity Card issued by their educational institutions and produce the same while purchasing tickets or passes.

During the journey, they will be required to show their IDs, along with tickets, to the ticket examiner for verification, the Southern Railway has said.

Southern Railway has asked students to strictly follow rules and regulations related to Covi-19, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

“In view of COVID pandemic situation, Southern Railway has been permitting various categories of passengers in a phased manner in Chennai Suburban services. It may be noted that all women passengers have already been allowed to travel in Chennai Suburban train services throughout the day without time restrictions," it said.

