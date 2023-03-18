Chennai Super Kings buys Texas franchise in Major League Cricket. Details here1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 02:25 PM IST
- MLC had announced on Friday that another IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, co-owned by GMR Group, will partner with Seattle Orcas to 'help build and operate a world-class cricket team'
The Chennai Super Kings franchise in its latest acquisition bid has acquired the Texas franchise in the USA's Major League Cricket. The franchise announced its latest buy on Twitter.
