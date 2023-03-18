The Chennai Super Kings franchise in its latest acquisition bid has acquired the Texas franchise in the USA's Major League Cricket. The franchise announced its latest buy on Twitter.

In their cryptic message on social media on Saturday, CSK said, "Major announcement soon. Howdy Texas! Show some yellove to our NRI cousin, @TeamTexasMLC!"

The development comes a day before the MLC Domestic Player Draft scheduled to take place in Houston with more than 100 players eligible to represent the "USA cricket community" in the tournament.

San Francisco Unicorns, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle Orcas, Texas and Washington D.C. are the six teams competing in the tournament, scheduled to be begin on July 13 this year.

Delhi Capitals have bought a stake in the Seattle franchise of a new Twenty20 tournament in the United States as Indian Premier League teams continue to expand their global footprint.

Delhi Capitals co-owner GMR Group has partnered with a group of investors that includes Microsoft Corp's India-born CEO Satya Nadella to run Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (MLC), which begins in July.

"The remainder of each team's player roster will be filled with some of the best T20 cricketers from around the globe," MLC said in a statement on Friday.

A report in Espncricinfo on March 16 had said that Kolkata Knight Riders had taken charge of the Los Angeles franchise, while Mumbai Indians will run the New York franchise on their own.

MLC had announced on Friday that another IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, co-owned by GMR Group, will partner with Seattle Orcas to "help build and operate a world-class cricket team".