Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Here's the likely playing XI from both teams

1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 01:07 PM IST Livemint
Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (PTI)
Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (PTI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni replicated this success in IPL, leading the team to the title on four occasions. On the other side is GT skipper Hardik Pandya, who was pushed into superstardom after leading GT to the title in their debut season

The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to start in Ahmedabad today with two teams who have their own shared of fortunes during the last edition of the league. Chennai Super Kings(CSK) after a rather poor outing last year will take on Gujarat Titans who have crowned the champions after beating t Rajasthan Royals in the final.

However this year, things look good for Chennai Super Kings as the talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead the team in yellow from the start. Meanwhile, it will be another year of new challenges for Hardik Pandya as he will look to prove that the performance of the Gujarat Titans was not a fluke and they are the team to reckon with just like Chennai and Mumbai. GT has a solid bowling unit as well. Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami are wicket-taking bowlers who are able to run the offence on their own.

According to Hindustan Times. Chennai Super Kings'may likely field these players into its playing XI

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway.

Top and middle-order: Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni (c & wk).

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius.

Pacers: Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh and Tushar Deshpande.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans may likely field these players into its playing XI

Openers: Shubhman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha.

Top and Middle Order: Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, and Mathew Wade.

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia.

Pacers: Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph/Josh Little, Shivam Mavi/Yash Dayal.

Gujarat Titans squad: Abhinav Manohar, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade(w), Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Urvil Patel, Vijay Shankar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma and Pradeep Sangwan.

Chennai Super Kings squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Bhagath Varma, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki and Akash Singh.

