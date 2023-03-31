Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Here's the likely playing XI from both teams1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni replicated this success in IPL, leading the team to the title on four occasions. On the other side is GT skipper Hardik Pandya, who was pushed into superstardom after leading GT to the title in their debut season
The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to start in Ahmedabad today with two teams who have their own shared of fortunes during the last edition of the league. Chennai Super Kings(CSK) after a rather poor outing last year will take on Gujarat Titans who have crowned the champions after beating t Rajasthan Royals in the final.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×