However this year, things look good for Chennai Super Kings as the talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead the team in yellow from the start. Meanwhile, it will be another year of new challenges for Hardik Pandya as he will look to prove that the performance of the Gujarat Titans was not a fluke and they are the team to reckon with just like Chennai and Mumbai. GT has a solid bowling unit as well. Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami are wicket-taking bowlers who are able to run the offence on their own.