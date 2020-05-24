Subscribe
Home > News > India > Chennai: Tamil Nadu govt allows industrial estates to resume work
Chennai: Migrants arrive at Chennai Central Railway Station to board a train to reach their hometowns, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu govt allows industrial estates to resume work

1 min read . 02:14 PM IST PTI

  • Industrial estates in non-containment zones, including the Ambattur and Guindy clusters, in Chennai can resume work from tomorrow
  • Thermal screening of employees is mandatory

CHENNAI : Further easing curbs, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday allowed 17 industrial estates here to resume work from tomorrow with conditions, including confining the workforce to 25 per cent and implementing safety measures.

The industrial estates situated in non-containment zones, including the Ambattur and Guindy clusters here can resume work from May 25, the government said, adding however employees residing in containment zones would not be allowed to report for work.

The strength of the workers should be capped at 25 per cent and thermal scanners must be used for screening employees, an official release said. Following social distancing, disinfecting work places twice a day and practising personal hygiene were among the other norms that should be implemented. The industries in the clusters are expected to resume work partially from tomorrow after a gap of two months.

