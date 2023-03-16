Chennai: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai today. Full list2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 09:11 AM IST
- Chennai areas that will face power cuts today include Theradi Street, East Mada Street, South Mada Street, Kulakkarai Street, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Bajanai Koil Street, Mallima Veethi, Sivaraj Street, Oyyaliamman Koil Street will face power cuts
Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai will face power cuts today due to routine maintenance work. According to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), the power supply will be suspended between 9 am and 2 pm in several areas of the city.
