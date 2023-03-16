Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai will face power cuts today due to routine maintenance work. According to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), the power supply will be suspended between 9 am and 2 pm in several areas of the city.

The areas in Chennai that will face power cuts today include Theradi Street, East Mada Street, South Mada Street, Kulakkarai Street, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Bajanai Koil Street, Mallima Veethi, Sivaraj Street, Oyyaliamman Koil Street will face power cuts.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) was formed on July 1, 1957 under section 54 of the Electricity (Supply) Act 1948 in the State of Tamil Nadu as a vertically integrated utility responsible for power generation, transmission and distribution. The electricity network has since been extended to all villages and towns throughout the State. As per the provisions under the section 131 of the Electricity Act,2003 TNEB was restructured on 1.11.2010 into TNEB Limited; Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO); and Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO).

The total number of consumers being served in the State as on 31.03.17 is 279.27 Lakhs. Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana (RGGVY) with the goal of creating electricity infrastructure to all un-electrified villages / un-electrified hamlets provide access to electricity to all households. Implementation of RGGVY in 26 districts of Tamil Nadu had already been completed. Further, implementation of the RGGVY scheme in Nilgiris, Tirunelveli and Dharmapuri districts is under progress. RAPDRP schemes are also being implemented to provide quality and reliable power supply to the consumers and to bring down the aggregate Technical and Commercial Losses (AT&C) below 15%.

The total number of consumers being served in the State as on 31.03.22 is 324.54 lakhs An efficient distribution network is needed for effectively utilizing the energy that is generated. TANGEDCO has an efficient distribution network that has grown over the years.