Chennai: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai today. Full list

The total number of consumers being served in the State as on 31.03.17 is 279.27 Lakhs. Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana (RGGVY) with the goal of creating electricity infrastructure to all un-electrified villages / un-electrified hamlets provide access to electricity to all households. Implementation of RGGVY in 26 districts of Tamil Nadu had already been completed. Further, implementation of the RGGVY scheme in Nilgiris, Tirunelveli and Dharmapuri districts is under progress. RAPDRP schemes are also being implemented to provide quality and reliable power supply to the consumers and to bring down the aggregate Technical and Commercial Losses (AT&C) below 15%.