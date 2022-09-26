Chennai to be fastest growing Indian market for South Africa Tourism by 2025

In 2021, 58.2% solo travellers from Chennai visited South Africa, while 34.7% travelled with colleagues and associates. “With the Indian outbound travel economy projected to surpass $42 billion by 2024, we believe that the time is right to invest in this crucial market. Basis our conversations over the last few days, we expect to see an increase in MICE groups travelling to South Africa in the next six months. We anticipate bookings from financial, information technology, beauty, insurance, coal and mining, pharmaceutical, entertainment and sporting companies based in Chennai." Nkani said.