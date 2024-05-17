Chennai to face power cut today in THESE areas. Check list

Several areas of Chennai will reportedly face power cuts on Friday (May 17) due to maintenance work. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (TANGEDCO) has announced a power cut in Pattabiram, Thandurai, and Sekkadu regions from 9 am to noon on Friday, a Times Now report mentioned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The media platform added that Tengedco will be undertaking work to erect a new power transformer and for the replacement of the AB switch at Pattabiram substation. Two power transformers recently caught fire leading to power cuts in the neighborhood and one of the power transformers was replaced.

Chennai power cut in these areas The power outage will take place in Pattabiram, Thandurai, Iyyappan Nagar, Sekkadu, Gopalapuram East & West, Thendral Nagar, Mullai Nagar, South Bazar, Vallalar Nagar, Venkatapuram, Anna Nagar, C.T.H. Road, Charles Nagar, Drivers Colony, Modern City, Kamarajapuram, Sasthri Nagar, I.A.F. Road, and all other surrounding areas on Friday till 12 noon.

13 lakh more pay electricity bills in Tamil Nadu Separately, Tangedco noted a rise in the number of consumers paying their electricity bills online. The New India Express in its report mentioned that in April 2023, 57.25 lakh consumers opted for online payments and the number surged to 70.20 lakh by April 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bill collection via online mode increased from ₹1,550 crore to ₹2,010 crore during the same period.

Among the major cities- Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, and Madurai have witnessed a sharp rise in paying bills via online mode.

