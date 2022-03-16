Chennai to host Chess Olympiad this year after shifting out of Russia

This would mark as the second major world event to be held in the country after the World Championship match in 2013 which marked a memorable match between Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen, the current world No1. Anand was the first-ever Grandmaster in chess from India. However, the chess tradition of Chennai goes even further back, as the first Indian player to ever achieve the International Master title, Manuel Aaron, also grew up in the city. In the World Championship 2013, Magnus Carlsen was first crowned World Champion, defeating Vishy Anand.