Chennai to host Chess Olympiad this year after shifting out of Russia

Russia was supposed to be the host of the Olympiad in Moscow and Khanty-Mansiysk from July 26 to August 8, however, FIDE decided to open bidding for the event after Kremlin's military operations against Ukraine.
The All-India Chess Federation (AICF) has announced the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad to be held in Chennai later this year. The Chess Olympiad was shifted out of Russia after Kremlin invaded Ukraine on February 24, following International Chess Federation (FIDE) reaction to the war.
Earlier, the AICF had announced to bid for the Olympiad and a budget of Rs75 crore was set.
On Tuesday, in a favor of AICF, the FIDE said, "Chennai to host the 2022 Chess Olympiad.
In a statement, FIDE said the council has approved the bid presented by the All India Chess Federation (AICF) to host the 2022 Chess Olympiad in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state.
However, FIDE said that the exact schedule is still being discussed and will be announced in the coming days, but the event will take place between the end of July and the beginning of August, not very far off from the dates originally planned.
But the convention centre at the Four Points by Sheraton, located in the Mahabalipuram area, one of the main touristic destinations in southern India - has been decided as the venue for Olympiad.
AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan, also a Chairman of the FIDE Technical Commission (TEC), said, "The experience with Delhi Chess Open, the largest event of its kind in the world, will be a big help, as we have already dealt with large numbers. But Olympiad is a big game. I am sure we will make it the best."
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin through his Twitter account said, "Delighted that the Chess Capital of India is set to host the 44th Chess Olympiad! A proud moment for Tamil Nadu! Chennai warmly welcomes all the Kings and Queens from around the world!"
This would mark as the second major world event to be held in the country after the World Championship match in 2013 which marked a memorable match between Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen, the current world No1. Anand was the first-ever Grandmaster in chess from India. However, the chess tradition of Chennai goes even further back, as the first Indian player to ever achieve the International Master title, Manuel Aaron, also grew up in the city. In the World Championship 2013, Magnus Carlsen was first crowned World Champion, defeating Vishy Anand.
