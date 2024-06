Chennai to witness five-hour power cut in THESE areas today. Details here

Chennai residents will experience power outages in multiple areas on Tuesday, June 18, due to scheduled maintenance work by the Electricity Department. The power supply will be interrupted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in several localities.

These areas include Pallavaram, Sholinganallur, Adyar, Guindy, Porur, KK Nagar, Ambattur, Tambaram, Redhills, and Sunguvarchatram. If the maintenance work is finished ahead of schedule. The power supply will be restored before 2 p.m.

Chennai Power Cut: List of affected areas Sholinganallur: Pallikaranai Assam Bhavan, Father Balaji Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Doshi, R.V. Towers, Soumya Nagar, Kalaingnar Nagar, Gajendra Nagar, Ram Garden, Mettu Street, R.M.V. Street, Medavakkam, Forest Residence, Diamond Colony, Periyar Nagar, . Odisha Bhavan, Kamatshi Hospital, Maylai Balaji Nagar Area 1-4, Srinivasa Nagar, and other areas.

Pallavaram: Rengaswamy Street, Navamani Street, Fatima Nagar, Duraisamy Street, GST Road, Chambers Colony 1 to 11 Streets, Kannammal Nagar, Kannammal Nagar, Kilkattalai, Madipakkam, Ranga Nagar, Anbu Nagar, Dharmaraja Koil Street, Kalaignar Road Anagaputhur, Murthy Nagar, Anna Nagar 2nd to 4th Main Road, Anna Nagar 1 to 7 Cross Street, Jain Nagar, Sriraman Nagar, Bhajanai Koil Street, Gangayamman Nagar, Tirupporur Road, Mallika Nagar, North Mosque Street, Katari Amman Street Thenral Nagar Anakaputhur, SBI Colony 1 to 4 Street, Palani Street, and other areas.

Porur: Ashtalashmi Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Pakhyam Nagar, Kamachi City, Mangala Puram, Manthi Amman Street, Vaikundaperumal, Nasarathpet, Part of Akaramel, Part of Malayambakkam, Thirumudivakkam Main Road, Murugan Temple Main Road, Melaandai Street, Periapanicherry Road, Buddha Colony, Kamala Nagar, Arcot Road, Subbaiah Nagar, Meenachi Amman Street, Nasarathpet Panchayat, Ponni Nagar, and other areas.

Adyar: Bharathi Nagar, Jaishankar Nagar, Bharathidasan Street, Jayaram Nagar, Sangam Colony, P.R.S. City, Kuppam Beach Road, Velachery Main Road, Arogyamatha 1st, 2nd Street, Appar Street, Arundale Beach Road, Jayaram Street, C.G.E. Colony, Bharathi Street, M.B.C. Street, School Street, Vaathiyar Street, Thideer Nagar, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Ashtalakshmi Garden, Teachers Colony 1 to 4 Street, Vembuliamman Temple Street, and other areas.

KK Nagar: Vijayaragavapuram, R.K. Shanmugam Road, Nesappakkam Part, Kannikapuram, Ashok Nagar 1 to 11th Avenue, Lakshmanaswamy Road, Ramasamy Road, K.K. Nagar 1 to 12 Sector, PT Rajan Road Part, Rajamannar Road, and all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: A.S.K. Nadar, Ambal Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Yaswant Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Yaswant Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Padmavati Nagar, Malleshwari Nagar, Andal Nagar, Thirumal Nagar, Parvathi Nagar, Jayavantha Puram, and Madambakkam Main Road Area, Judge Colony Velachery Road Area, Ramakrishnapuram, Iswari Nagar, Kannan Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Mullai Nagar, and other adjacent areas.

Guindy: Maduvankarai 1st to 3rd Street, Jhal Street, Bandubeem Street, Kuruswamy Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Avalanchery, Naidu Street, S.B.I. Colony 3rd Stage Meenambakkam Kannan Colony 1st to 5th Street, Kakkan Nagar, Vinayakapuram, Alandur M.K.N. Road, Shanti Nagar, Munlight, Anandam Nagar 2nd Main Road, Bharati Road West, Kurinji Nagar, A.G.S. Colony 5,6,7 Street, Escalomes Flats, and other areas.

Sunguvarchatram: Aymicheri, Araneri, Thirumangalam, Molachur, Sogandy, Kunnam, Sirumangadu, Senthamangalam, Sivankoodal, Santhavelur, Kanthur, Tirupandhiyur, etc.