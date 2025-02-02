In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a traffic constable in Chennai’s Mylapore area.

The cop, identified as Raman, has been arrested by the police in connection with the matter.

The matter came to light after the police, acting on her mother’s missing complaint, traced the girl living with her 16-year-old boyfriend in Cuddalore.

The minor girl’s mother had filed a complaint with the Mylapore All Women Police, saying that her daughter had been missing since January 25.

After an inquiry, the girl revealed that her boyfriend had also sexually abused her on the pretext of marriage.

The girl had fled from her house on January 25 and went to the boyfriend’s home but his mother refused to allow her inside.

Having nowhere to go, she was sleeping on a pavement in Mylapore where a traffic cop arrived and offered to drop her home.

But instead, he sexually abused her in the vehicle.

After this, he took her to a police booth where he again sexually assaulted the minor girl.

Later, she again went back to her boyfriend and eloped together to a relative’s house in Cuddalore where he allegedly raped her.

The police have detained the minor boy and her mother on charges under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Porter arrested for raping woman on train in Mumbai

Meanwhile in unrelated incident from Mumbai, a porter was arrested for allegedly raping a woman on a long-distance train. Police officials said that the incident took place at Bandra Terminus on Sunday.

The "middle-aged" woman and her son arrived on Saturday night at Bandra Terminus by an outstation train. After getting down, she entered another train that had pulled into the other side of the platform, the official said.

The other train had no passengers at the time, said the Government Railway Police (GRP) official.

However, a porter was present on the second train and he allegedly raped the woman, the official said, citing the FIR.

The accused fled the scene after allegedly sexually assaulting the woman. The woman then approached the Bandra GRP police station and filed a complaint.

The railway police went through footage from several surveillance cameras to track down the porter and arrested him, the official said.

“We are trying to ascertain why the woman entered the other train after alighting at Bandra Terminus,” the official added.