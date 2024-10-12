Chennai train accident: Special train for stranded passengers of Mysuru Darbhanga Exp, 12 trains diverted | Top Updates

The collision of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express with a goods train resulted in 19 injuries. Restoration efforts are in progress, read to know more

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated12 Oct 2024, 07:55 AM IST
Chennai train accident: Special train for stranded passengers of Mysuru Darbhanga Exp, 12 trains diverted | Top Updates
Chennai train accident: Special train for stranded passengers of Mysuru Darbhanga Exp, 12 trains diverted | Top Updates

Chennai train accident: Restoration work is currently underway at Ponneri- Kavarappettai railway stations of Chennai Division after 12-13 coaches of Mysuru-Darbhanga Express were derailed upon colliding with a stationary goods train, on October 10 at 8:30 pm.

19 people have been injured. No casualties have been reported so far, stated reports. Several long journey trains including the Jan Shatabdi Express was cancelled following the accident. Mint brings you a lowdown of what we know about the Chennai train accident so far:

Chennai train accident: Top Updates

A special train carrying stranded passengers of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express, departed from Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway station at 4:45 am.

Also Read | What led to Mysuru-Darbhanga Express-freight train collision in Tamil Nadu?

The stranded passengers were provided with food, and water, said railway officials, reported PTI.

Following the collision, a parcel van from the goods train burst into flames, and 13 coaches were derailed.

Train No. 12578 Mysuru-Darbhanga Express was speeding at 75 kmph, when it entered the loop line and collided with the rear of the goods train standing at the same line.

Also Read | Major train accident averted in Gujarat after tampered fish plates detected

Over 95 per cent of the passengers had been evacuated, said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity of the Railway Board. “ More than 95 per cent passengers have been evacuated from the affected coaches and so far we haven’t received any information about any casualty or grievous injury," said Dilip Kumar, reported PTI.

Newly appointed Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the affected passengers around 12:30 am at night, after they were shifted to the nearby hospital.

Southern Railways diverted several long distance trains after the accident. Important trains such as SMVT Bengaluru, and other trains bound for Kamakhya and Guwahati, were also diverted. Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express on both arrival and departure routes was cancelled.

Also Read | Mumbai Local: Late-night commuters hit by new Central line timings

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he had directed Minister for Minorities SM Nasar and other officials to reach the accident site.

"I was shocked to know that there was a train accident in Kavaripettai, Tiruvallur district. As soon as the information was available, I ordered the Hon'ble Minister @Avadi_Nasar and other government officials including the District Collector to go to the accident site," the CM wrote on X.

(with agency inputs)

 

 

 

 

 

(with agency inputs)

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 07:55 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaChennai train accident: Special train for stranded passengers of Mysuru Darbhanga Exp, 12 trains diverted | Top Updates

