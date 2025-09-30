Subscribe

Chennai: Under-construction building collapses at Ennore Thermal Power Station, several injured

According to news agency ANI, citing preliminary reports, one worker sustained grievous injuries, while more than 10 others are to have been seriously hurt in the collapse incident.

Updated30 Sep 2025, 09:03 PM IST
Representative Image
Representative Image(AP)

An under-construction building at the Ennore Thermal Power Station in Chennai collapsed on Tuesday. Several casualties are feared, police said.

“Currently, the officers have gone to the spot... We are investigating it,” the police told news agency PTI, without committing to the numbers.

The victims have been rushed to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

Avadi Police Commissionerate said that the rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

 
 
