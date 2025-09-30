Chennai: Under-construction building collapses at Ennore Thermal Power Station, several injured

An under-construction building at the Ennore Thermal Power Station in Chennai collapsed on Tuesday. Several casualties are feared, police said.

Advertisement

“Currently, the officers have gone to the spot... We are investigating it,” the police told news agency PTI, without committing to the numbers.

According to news agency ANI, citing preliminary reports, one worker sustained grievous injuries, while more than 10 others are to have been seriously hurt in the collapse incident.

The victims have been rushed to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

Advertisement