From today more relaxations will be allowed in Tamil Nadu and the capital city of Chennai. The government has announced the resumption of bus services after a gap of 42 days. Categorising 38 districts into three separate groups for the purpose of easing curbs, the government allowed more relaxations. Chennai, and its nearby Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengelpet districts in the northern region falls under the third category.

Here is the list of what is allowed and what's not in Chennai:

Resumption of Chennai Metro Rail Services

Chennai Metro Rail services were suspended from 10 May, in view of the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic has resumed operations of from today. As the instructions from the Government of Tamil Nadu for restriction of passenger occupancy to 50% for curbing the spread of Covid-19, Chennai Metro Rail Limited has decidedided to allow passenger occupancy up to 50% (seating only).

Timings of metro rail

Initially, the Train services will be operational from 06:30 am to 09:00 pm. The timings will be suitably changed based on the requirement in a gradual manner. CMRL will commence metro train services in as follows:

Blue Line (Between Airport Metro Station and Wimco Nagar Metro Station) and ✔Green Line (between St. Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr.M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro): From tomorrow 21.06.2021, Monday with Peak Hour [Morning: 06:30 am to 09:00 am and Evening 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm] headway of 5minutes and Non-Peak Hour headway of 10 minutes.

E-registration not required

Dispensing with the e-registration requirement in Chennai and three other nearby districts, the government said people could travel in autorickshaws and taxis without such prior approval.

Resumption of inter-district bus services

Interdistrict bus (non- airconditioned) services also shall become operational in four districts including Chennai with 50% seat occupancy.

Cinemas would continue to be closed down across the state though film shoots are permitted with a maximum of 100 personnel.

Schools, colleges and universities, though could carry on admissions related administrative work, these institutions would in effect remain closed for regular classes for students.

For a visit to hill stations including Kodaikanal and the Nilgiris district, e-pass from district collectors is necessary.

Meanwhile, continuing the declining trend, Tamil Nadu logged 7,817 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday,including three returnees from other states, pushing the caseload to 24.22 lakh, while 182 deaths took the toll to 31,197

