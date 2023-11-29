Chennai and suburban areas Wednesday received heavy rainfall affecting the daily lives of the people and severely disrupting trains, flights and bus services. The waterlogging caused traffic snarls in several places. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will experience light to heavy rains till December 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Due to the heavy rainfall waterlogs happened at several places like Gengureddy Subway, Perambur High Road Subway, Nugambakkam Subway among others and the motorists were unable to drive their vehicles.

Meanwhile, the authorities today released surplus water from Chembarambakkam and Puzhal Lakes as the reservoirs had reached their full capacity due to incessant rainfall.

There is currently 22.29 feet of water out of the 24-foot capacity of Chembarambakkam lake. The lake has a water capacity of 3.645 TMC and currently has a water reserve of 3.195 TMC and while the inflow is 452 cubic feet of water, 163 cubic feet of water is flowing out.

The district administration has issued a flood warning to the people in the low-lying areas along the banks of the Adyar River, Sirukalathur Kavanur Kunradthur Wayampedu Tiruneermalai and Adyar River near the Chembarambakkam Lake located in the Kunradthur area of Kanchipuram district.

A flood warning has been issued for low-lying areas and six villages along the banks of the Adyar River as the water was released from Chembarambakkam Lake.

Earlier, the IMD said the low-pressure area previously located over South Andaman Sea and the adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal became a well-marked low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea. It is expected to move towards the west-northwest and further intensify into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal on November 30. Later, may move northwestwards and intensify even more into a cyclonic storm over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.

Accordingly, scattered, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms over South India to South Bay of Bengal for the next few days. Heavy rainfall may lash parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from November 29 to December 1, Kerala-Mahe on November 30 and December 1.

