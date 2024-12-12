Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 12, 2024: Warm start at 24.68 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 27.44 °C on December 12, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 24.68 °C and 27.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 80% with a wind speed of 80 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 05:43 PM
Chennai AQI Today:
As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 180.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 13, 2024, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 25.39 °C and a maximum of 27.57 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 68%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.
Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Chennai today stands at 180.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
Date
Temperature (°C)
Sky
December 13, 2024
27.44
Moderate rain
December 14, 2024
27.20
Light rain
December 15, 2024
27.66
Overcast clouds
December 16, 2024
27.35
Few clouds
December 17, 2024
27.19
Overcast clouds
December 18, 2024
20.87
Heavy intensity rain
December 19, 2024
24.31
Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on December 12, 2024
City
Temperature (°C)
Sky
Mumbai
26.38 °C
Sky is clear
Kolkata
21.36 °C
Broken clouds
Chennai
27.44 °C
Moderate rain
Bengaluru
19.48 °C
Heavy intensity rain
Hyderabad
23.53 °C
Broken clouds
Ahmedabad
21.82 °C
Broken clouds
Delhi
19.03 °C
Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint Times staff.