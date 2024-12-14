Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 27.0 °C on December 14, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.63 °C and 27.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 61% with a wind speed of 61 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 05:44 PM



Chennai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 184.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, December 15, 2024, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.68 °C and a maximum of 27.28 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 60%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.



Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.



The AQI in Chennai today stands at 184.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.



Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 15, 2024 27.00 Overcast clouds December 16, 2024 27.13 Broken clouds December 17, 2024 26.76 Overcast clouds December 18, 2024 20.37 Heavy intensity rain December 19, 2024 25.97 Moderate rain December 20, 2024 26.29 Light rain December 21, 2024 28.34 Light rain



Weather in other cities on December 14, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 19.17 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.0 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.77 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.12 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.1 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.15 °C Sky is clear