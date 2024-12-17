Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 24.25 °C on December 17, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.99 °C and 25.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 78% with a wind speed of 78 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 05:45 PM



Chennai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 211.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 21.22 °C and a maximum of 23.44 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 77%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.



Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.



The AQI in Chennai is 211.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.



Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.



Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 18, 2024 24.25 Light rain December 19, 2024 22.43 Moderate rain December 20, 2024 25.02 Moderate rain December 21, 2024 28.25 Light rain December 22, 2024 29.11 Broken clouds December 23, 2024 28.54 Scattered clouds December 24, 2024 27.59 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 17, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.14 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.3 °C Few clouds Chennai 24.25 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 21.7 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.23 °C Sky is clear