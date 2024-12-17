Hello User
Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 17, 2024: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 24.25 °C on December 17, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.99 °C and a maximum of 25.39 °C.

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 24.25 °C on December 17, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.99 °C and 25.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 78% with a wind speed of 78 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 05:45 PM

 

 

Chennai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 211.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 21.22 °C and a maximum of 23.44 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 77%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

 

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Chennai is 211.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.

 

 

Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

 

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 18, 202424.25Light rain
December 19, 202422.43Moderate rain
December 20, 202425.02Moderate rain
December 21, 202428.25Light rain
December 22, 202429.11Broken clouds
December 23, 202428.54Scattered clouds
December 24, 202427.59Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on December 17, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.14 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata21.3 °C Few clouds
Chennai24.25 °C Light rain
Bengaluru23.5 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad21.7 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.2 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.23 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

