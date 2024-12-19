Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Warm start at 22.75 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Warm start at 22.75 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 25.97 °C on December 19, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.75 °C and a maximum of 27.79 °C.

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Warm start at 22.75 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 25.97 °C on December 19, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.75 °C and 27.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 83% with a wind speed of 83 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 05:46 PM

Chennai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 50.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 20, 2024, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.61 °C and a maximum of 28.73 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 75%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Chennai today stands at 50.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

 

 

Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 20, 202425.97Light rain
December 21, 202428.29Overcast clouds
December 22, 202428.63Scattered clouds
December 23, 202428.39Light rain
December 24, 202427.68Broken clouds
December 25, 202427.77Few clouds
December 26, 202428.03Light rain

 

Weather in other cities on December 19, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.99 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.46 °C Broken clouds
Chennai25.97 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.6 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.97 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.13 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.72 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.