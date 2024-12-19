Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Warm start at 22.75 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 25.97 °C on December 19, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.75 °C and a maximum of 27.79 °C.

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 25.97 °C on December 19, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.75 °C and 27.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 83% with a wind speed of 83 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 05:46 PM

Chennai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 50.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 20, 2024, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.61 °C and a maximum of 28.73 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 75%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Chennai today stands at 50.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities. Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 20, 2024 25.97 Light rain December 21, 2024 28.29 Overcast clouds December 22, 2024 28.63 Scattered clouds December 23, 2024 28.39 Light rain December 24, 2024 27.68 Broken clouds December 25, 2024 27.77 Few clouds December 26, 2024 28.03 Light rain

Weather in other cities on December 19, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.99 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.46 °C Broken clouds Chennai 25.97 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.6 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.97 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.13 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.72 °C Sky is clear