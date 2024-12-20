Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 26.48 °C on December 20, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 24.24 °C and 27.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 83% with a wind speed of 83 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 05:47 PM

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, December 21, 2024, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.78 °C and a maximum of 29.12 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 71%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 21, 2024 26.48 Light rain December 22, 2024 28.39 Scattered clouds December 23, 2024 28.79 Scattered clouds December 24, 2024 28.17 Few clouds December 25, 2024 26.73 Light rain December 26, 2024 27.89 Light rain December 27, 2024 27.88 Light rain



Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.36 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.21 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.48 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 22.87 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.93 °C Sky is clear