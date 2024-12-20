Hello User
Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Warm start at 24.24 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Warm start at 24.24 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 26.48 °C on December 20, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.24 °C and a maximum of 27.42 °C.

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Warm start at 24.24 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 26.48 °C on December 20, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 24.24 °C and 27.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 83% with a wind speed of 83 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 05:47 PM

Chennai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 40.0, which indicates Good. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, December 21, 2024, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.78 °C and a maximum of 29.12 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 71%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Chennai is 40.0, as reported by the IMD, indicating good air quality. Feel free to engage in your regular outdoor activities without concern. Staying informed about the AQI helps in planning for a healthier day.

 

 

Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 21, 202426.48Light rain
December 22, 202428.39Scattered clouds
December 23, 202428.79Scattered clouds
December 24, 202428.17Few clouds
December 25, 202426.73Light rain
December 26, 202427.89Light rain
December 27, 202427.88Light rain

 

Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.36 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.21 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.48 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.95 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.12 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad22.87 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.93 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

