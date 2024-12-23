Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Warm start at 23.68 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 27.19 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.68 °C and a maximum of 28.27 °C.

Chennai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.67 °C and a maximum of 27.13 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 76%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 24, 2024 27.19 Few clouds December 25, 2024 27.13 Broken clouds December 26, 2024 27.82 Light rain December 27, 2024 27.57 Moderate rain December 28, 2024 27.48 Light rain December 29, 2024 27.56 Overcast clouds December 30, 2024 27.25 Light rain

Weather in other cities on December 23, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.5 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 22.18 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.19 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 24.26 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.94 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.55 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain