Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 25.38 °C on December 24, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.96 °C and 25.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 81% with a wind speed of 81 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 05:49 PM

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 22.58 °C and a maximum of 28.39 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 72%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 25, 2024 25.38 Light rain December 26, 2024 27.90 Light rain December 27, 2024 27.41 Moderate rain December 28, 2024 27.71 Moderate rain December 29, 2024 27.84 Light rain December 30, 2024 27.69 Broken clouds December 31, 2024 27.69 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.37 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.15 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 21.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.43 °C Light rain