Business News/ News / India/  Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 26, 2024: Warm start at 25.53 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 27.63 °C on December 26, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 25.53 °C and a maximum of 27.78 °C.

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 27.63 °C on December 26, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 25.53 °C and 27.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 75% with a wind speed of 75 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 05:50 PM

Chennai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 27, 2024, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 25.01 °C and a maximum of 28.07 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 68%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 27, 202427.63Moderate rain
December 28, 202427.97Moderate rain
December 29, 202427.92Light rain
December 30, 202427.38Overcast clouds
December 31, 202427.42Overcast clouds
January 1, 202527.65Overcast clouds
January 2, 202527.67Broken clouds

 

Weather in other cities on December 26, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.7 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata25.23 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.63 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru21.76 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.55 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad24.82 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi20.97 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

