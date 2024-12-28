Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 28, 2024: Warm start at 24.88 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 27.19 °C on December 28, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.88 °C and a maximum of 27.83 °C.

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 27.19 °C on December 28, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 24.88 °C and 27.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 70% with a wind speed of 70 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 05:51 PM

Chennai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, December 29, 2024, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 25.32 °C and a maximum of 28.05 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 60%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 29, 2024 27.19 Light rain December 30, 2024 27.78 Overcast clouds December 31, 2024 27.61 Overcast clouds January 1, 2025 27.62 Overcast clouds January 2, 2025 27.61 Overcast clouds January 3, 2025 27.26 Broken clouds January 4, 2025 26.95 Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on December 28, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.34 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.04 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.2 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 22.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain