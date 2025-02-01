Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 1, 2025: Warm start at 25.21 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 27.85 °C on February 1, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 25.21 °C and a maximum of 28.45 °C.

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 27.85 °C on February 1, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 25.21 °C and 28.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 69% with a wind speed of 69 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:09 PM

 

Chennai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, February 2, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.6 °C and a maximum of 28.64 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 52%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 2, 202527.85Light rain
February 3, 202527.92Overcast clouds
February 4, 202527.42Broken clouds
February 5, 202527.78Broken clouds
February 6, 202527.86Overcast clouds
February 7, 202527.85Broken clouds
February 8, 202528.21Few clouds

Weather in other cities on February 1, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.44 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata25.13 °C Broken clouds
Chennai27.85 °C Light rain
Bengaluru26.29 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad27.97 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad24.08 °C Sky is clear
Delhi22.56 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

