Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 12, 2025: Warm start at 23.25 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 27.25 °C on February 12, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.25 °C and a maximum of 27.95 °C.

Published12 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 27.25 °C on February 12, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.25 °C and 27.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 51% with a wind speed of 51 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:13 PM

 

Chennai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 200.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, February 13, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 21.21 °C and a maximum of 28.29 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 50%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Chennai is 200.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.

Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 13, 202527.25Broken clouds
February 14, 202528.03Broken clouds
February 15, 202528.60Overcast clouds
February 16, 202528.54Scattered clouds
February 17, 202528.62Few clouds
February 18, 202528.95Sky is clear
February 19, 202529.82Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on February 12, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.01 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.35 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.25 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru25.99 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.13 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad26.45 °C Sky is clear
Delhi22.17 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
