Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 16, 2025: Warm start at 23.52 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 27.86 °C on February 16, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.52 °C and a maximum of 28.18 °C.

Published16 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 27.86 °C on February 16, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.52 °C and 28.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 56% with a wind speed of 56 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:14 PM

 

Chennai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 93.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, February 17, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 22.61 °C and a maximum of 28.69 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 53%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Chennai today stands at 93.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 17, 202527.86Sky is clear
February 18, 202528.53Sky is clear
February 19, 202528.84Sky is clear
February 20, 202529.72Scattered clouds
February 21, 202529.95Overcast clouds
February 22, 202529.78Overcast clouds
February 23, 202529.90Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on February 16, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.25 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.63 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.86 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru29.25 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad29.41 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.47 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.76 °C Few clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
