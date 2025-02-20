Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 20, 2025: Warm start at 23.97 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 27.36 °C on February 20, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.97 °C and 28.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 64% with a wind speed of 64 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:15 PM

Advertisement

Chennai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 172.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 172.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, February 21, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.52 °C and a maximum of 28.56 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 59%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Advertisement





The AQI in Chennai today stands at 172.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Chennai today stands at 172.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Advertisement

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 21, 2025 27.36 Sky is clear February 22, 2025 28.41 Sky is clear February 23, 2025 29.02 Broken clouds February 24, 2025 29.45 Scattered clouds February 25, 2025 29.24 Scattered clouds February 26, 2025 29.14 Broken clouds February 27, 2025 28.38 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025 Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.0 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.57 °C Moderate rain Chennai 27.36 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.07 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.47 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 31.16 °C Few clouds Delhi 19.46 °C Light rain