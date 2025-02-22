Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 28.44 °C on February 22, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 24.74 °C and 28.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 58% with a wind speed of 58 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:16 PM

Chennai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 184.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, February 23, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 22.94 °C and a maximum of 28.63 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 58%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Chennai today stands at 184.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 23, 2025 28.44 Overcast clouds February 24, 2025 28.36 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 28.84 Scattered clouds February 26, 2025 28.69 Overcast clouds February 27, 2025 28.42 Scattered clouds February 28, 2025 28.88 Overcast clouds March 1, 2025 28.04 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on February 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.33 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.62 °C Light rain Chennai 28.44 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.91 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.23 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.96 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.15 °C Broken clouds