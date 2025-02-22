Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 22, 2025: Warm start at 24.74 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 28.44 °C on February 22, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.74 °C and a maximum of 28.47 °C.

Published22 Feb 2025, 07:02 AM IST
Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 22, 2025: Warm start at 24.74 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 28.44 °C on February 22, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 24.74 °C and 28.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 58% with a wind speed of 58 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:16 PM

 

Chennai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 184.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, February 23, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 22.94 °C and a maximum of 28.63 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 58%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Chennai today stands at 184.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 23, 202528.44Overcast clouds
February 24, 202528.36Sky is clear
February 25, 202528.84Scattered clouds
February 26, 202528.69Overcast clouds
February 27, 202528.42Scattered clouds
February 28, 202528.88Overcast clouds
March 1, 202528.04Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on February 22, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.33 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata25.62 °C Light rain
Chennai28.44 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru26.91 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.23 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.96 °C Sky is clear
Delhi21.15 °C Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Published: 22 Feb 2025, 07:02 AM IST
First Published:22 Feb 2025, 07:02 AM IST
