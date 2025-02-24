Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 24, 2025: Warm start at 23.81 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 27.7 °C on February 24, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.81 °C and a maximum of 28.88 °C.

Published24 Feb 2025, 07:03 AM IST
Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 27.7 °C on February 24, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.81 °C and 28.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 66% with a wind speed of 66 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:16 PM

 

Chennai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 156.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.91 °C and a maximum of 28.88 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 58%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Chennai today stands at 156.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 25, 202527.70Scattered clouds
February 26, 202528.60Few clouds
February 27, 202528.70Scattered clouds
February 28, 202528.49Light rain
March 1, 202529.48Light rain
March 2, 202529.30Light rain
March 3, 202529.51Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on February 24, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.51 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.19 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.7 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru28.44 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad28.65 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad32.01 °C Sky is clear
Delhi23.03 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:24 Feb 2025, 07:03 AM IST
