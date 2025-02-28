Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 28, 2025: Warm start at 25.07 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 28.74 °C on February 28, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 25.07 °C and a maximum of 28.74 °C.

Published28 Feb 2025, 07:02 AM IST
Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 28.74 °C on February 28, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 25.07 °C and 28.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 61% with a wind speed of 61 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:17 PM

 

Chennai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 104.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, March 1, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 25.65 °C and a maximum of 29.53 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 64%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Chennai today stands at 104.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 1, 202528.74Sky is clear
March 2, 202529.53Overcast clouds
March 3, 202529.61Scattered clouds
March 4, 202529.95Broken clouds
March 5, 202530.53Broken clouds
March 6, 202529.89Overcast clouds
March 7, 202530.90Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.41 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata28.29 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.74 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru26.44 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad30.53 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad31.31 °C Broken clouds
Delhi22.75 °C Light rain
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:28 Feb 2025, 07:02 AM IST
