Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 28, 2025: Warm start at 25.07 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 28.74 °C on February 28, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 25.07 °C and 28.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 61% with a wind speed of 61 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:17 PM

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, March 1, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 25.65 °C and a maximum of 29.53 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 64%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 1, 2025 28.74 Sky is clear March 2, 2025 29.53 Overcast clouds March 3, 2025 29.61 Scattered clouds March 4, 2025 29.95 Broken clouds March 5, 2025 30.53 Broken clouds March 6, 2025 29.89 Overcast clouds March 7, 2025 30.90 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.74 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 26.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.53 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.75 °C Light rain