Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 26.5 °C on February 4, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.46 °C and 27.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 59% with a wind speed of 59 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:10 PM

Chennai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.15 °C and a maximum of 27.74 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 62%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 5, 2025 26.50 Scattered clouds February 6, 2025 27.57 Overcast clouds February 7, 2025 27.88 Broken clouds February 8, 2025 26.99 Broken clouds February 9, 2025 27.63 Broken clouds February 10, 2025 28.06 Few clouds February 11, 2025 28.15 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.5 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.12 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.5 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.95 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.64 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.69 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.2 °C Overcast clouds