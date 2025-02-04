Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 4, 2025: Warm start at 22.46 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 26.5 °C on February 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.46 °C and a maximum of 27.81 °C.

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 26.5 °C on February 4, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.46 °C and 27.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 59% with a wind speed of 59 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:10 PM

 

Chennai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.15 °C and a maximum of 27.74 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 62%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 5, 202526.50Scattered clouds
February 6, 202527.57Overcast clouds
February 7, 202527.88Broken clouds
February 8, 202526.99Broken clouds
February 9, 202527.63Broken clouds
February 10, 202528.06Few clouds
February 11, 202528.15Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.5 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata25.12 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.5 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru27.95 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad29.64 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad26.69 °C Sky is clear
Delhi21.2 °C Overcast clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

