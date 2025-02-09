Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 9, 2025: Warm start at 23.86 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 27.81 °C on February 9, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.86 °C and 27.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 62% with a wind speed of 62 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:12 PM

Chennai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 194.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, February 10, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.99 °C and a maximum of 27.65 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 58%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

The AQI in Chennai today stands at 194.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 10, 2025 27.81 Scattered clouds February 11, 2025 27.65 Broken clouds February 12, 2025 27.33 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 28.35 Few clouds February 14, 2025 29.40 Few clouds February 15, 2025 29.57 Broken clouds February 16, 2025 29.41 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on February 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.75 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.81 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.55 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.52 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.9 °C Few clouds Delhi 23.33 °C Sky is clear