Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 1, 2025: Warm start at 23.82 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 1, 2025: Warm start at 23.82 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 26.63 °C on January 1, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.82 °C and a maximum of 27.39 °C.

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 1, 2025: Warm start at 23.82 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 26.63 °C on January 1, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.82 °C and 27.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 70% with a wind speed of 70 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 05:53 PM

Chennai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 2, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.67 °C and a maximum of 26.93 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 61%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 2, 202526.63Light rain
January 3, 202526.93Overcast clouds
January 4, 202526.81Overcast clouds
January 5, 202526.60Broken clouds
January 6, 202526.72Broken clouds
January 7, 202525.97Overcast clouds
January 8, 202525.83Overcast clouds

 

Weather in other cities on January 1, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.95 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata19.27 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.63 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.24 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad24.84 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.82 °C Sky is clear
Delhi15.99 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

