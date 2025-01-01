Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 1, 2025: Warm start at 23.82 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 26.63 °C on January 1, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.82 °C and a maximum of 27.39 °C.

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 26.63 °C on January 1, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.82 °C and 27.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 70% with a wind speed of 70 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 05:53 PM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 2, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.67 °C and a maximum of 26.93 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 61%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 2, 2025 26.63 Light rain January 3, 2025 26.93 Overcast clouds January 4, 2025 26.81 Overcast clouds January 5, 2025 26.60 Broken clouds January 6, 2025 26.72 Broken clouds January 7, 2025 25.97 Overcast clouds January 8, 2025 25.83 Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on January 1, 2025 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.95 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 19.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.63 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.24 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.84 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.82 °C Sky is clear Delhi 15.99 °C Few clouds