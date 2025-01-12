Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 12, 2025: Warm start at 23.9 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 26.06 °C on January 12, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.9 °C and a maximum of 26.41 °C.

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 26.06 °C on January 12, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.9 °C and 26.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 75% with a wind speed of 75 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 05:59 PM

Chennai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 87.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, January 13, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.45 °C and a maximum of 26.28 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 79%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Chennai today stands at 87.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities. Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 13, 2025 26.06 Light rain January 14, 2025 26.28 Moderate rain January 15, 2025 27.04 Broken clouds January 16, 2025 27.01 Overcast clouds January 17, 2025 27.00 Overcast clouds January 18, 2025 26.74 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 27.12 Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.51 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.06 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.2 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 24.95 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 22.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Few clouds