Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 14, 2025: Warm start at 24.42 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 26.87 °C on January 14, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 24.42 °C and 27.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 70% with a wind speed of 70 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:00 PM

Chennai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 95.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.86 °C and a maximum of 27.35 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 64%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Chennai today stands at 95.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities. Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 15, 2025 26.87 Light rain January 16, 2025 26.85 Overcast clouds January 17, 2025 26.65 Overcast clouds January 18, 2025 26.67 Overcast clouds January 19, 2025 26.24 Moderate rain January 20, 2025 24.85 Moderate rain January 21, 2025 27.20 Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.95 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 23.99 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.28 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.82 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 23.05 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.77 °C Sky is clear